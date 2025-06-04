Previous
Lucerne Reflections by pdulis
Photo 2625

Lucerne Reflections

Lucerne, Switzerland is a place where natural beauty, history, and culture harmoniously converge. We end our European photo adventure in this place - it was epic!
4th June 2025 4th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

amyK
Outstanding scenery
June 5th, 2025  
Shutterbug
It is epic. Thanks for the photo tour.
June 5th, 2025  
Kazzy
Lovely image.
June 5th, 2025  
