Previous
Photo 2626
Brant St Pier
I love this unique pier in Burlington. Florida isn't the only place with jaw-dropping boardwalks over the water. Brant Street Pier in Burlington will let you wander right over Lake Ontario and enjoy non-stop breathtaking views.
5th June 2025
5th Jun 25
1
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
2626
Tags
st
,
pier
,
burlington
,
brant
gloria jones
ace
Great, strong composition
June 6th, 2025
