Brant St Pier by pdulis
Brant St Pier

I love this unique pier in Burlington. Florida isn't the only place with jaw-dropping boardwalks over the water. Brant Street Pier in Burlington will let you wander right over Lake Ontario and enjoy non-stop breathtaking views.
5th June 2025 5th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
gloria jones
Great, strong composition
June 6th, 2025  
