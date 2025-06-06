Sign up
Previous
Photo 2627
Horse Portrait
This handsome fella caught my eye today as I took for grand daughter for a horse ride
6th June 2025
6th Jun 25
2
3
Peter Dulis
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
horse
Rick
Awesome capture.
June 7th, 2025
gloria jones
Great lighting...He is a handsome one.
June 7th, 2025
