True Love by pdulis
Photo 2628

True Love

Swans only have one partner their entire lives; they mate and stay with the same bird until the bond is broken, either by natural death or act of predator.
7th June 2025 7th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
A beautiful sight and a great narrative.
June 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
June 8th, 2025  
Joanne Diochon ace
Lovely capture.
June 8th, 2025  
Lynne
Really pretty.
June 8th, 2025  
