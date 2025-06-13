Previous
The Peony Flower by pdulis
The Peony Flower

Peonies are often associated with good luck, prosperity, honor, and love, especially in Chinese culture. Their lush blooms also represent romance, happiness, and a strong bond between people.
13th June 2025 13th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Allison Maltese
A lovely artistic treatment.
June 14th, 2025  
