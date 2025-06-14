Sign up
Previous
Photo 2635
Elora Mill
The Elora Mill, with its rich history dating back to the 19th century, has always been a symbol of elegance and refinement. Now, with painstaking restoration, this historic gem is being meticulously brought back to its former glory.
14th June 2025
14th Jun 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3000
photos
330
followers
50
following
721% complete
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
mill
,
lora
Marj
ace
Majestic!
June 15th, 2025
🐶 Joyce Ann
ace
Wonderful!
June 15th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely!
June 15th, 2025
