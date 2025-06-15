Sign up
Previous
Photo 2636
Victoria Biking
Elora biking trails
15th June 2025
15th Jun 25
2
0
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3001
photos
330
followers
50
following
722% complete
View this month »
2629
2630
2631
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
lora
Lisa V.
Love how the shadows are like a reflection.
June 16th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like a beautiful place to bike.
June 16th, 2025
