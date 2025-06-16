Previous
Balsam Lake Fishing by pdulis
Photo 2637

Balsam Lake Fishing

The charm of fishing is that it is the pursuit of what is elusive but attainable, a perpetual series of occasions for hope ...
16th June 2025 16th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
eDorre ace
Lovely
June 17th, 2025  
