Previous
Balsam Lake Garage by pdulis
Photo 2638

Balsam Lake Garage

still waiting for that oil change that was promised 50 years ago ;)
17th June 2025 17th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
722% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Rick ace
Hahhhh!!! Great find and capture.
June 18th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Haha. Nice spotting and capture.
June 18th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact