Balsam Lake Sunrise by pdulis
Balsam Lake Sunrise

Every sunrise is a blessing, it’s an opportunity to learn something new and to create something (maybe a photo) that can benefit others :)
18th June 2025 18th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beverley ace
Simply stunning…
June 18th, 2025  
Barb ace
Lovely composition and such true words!
June 18th, 2025  
