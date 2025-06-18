Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2639
Balsam Lake Sunrise
Every sunrise is a blessing, it’s an opportunity to learn something new and to create something (maybe a photo) that can benefit others :)
18th June 2025
18th Jun 25
2
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3004
photos
330
followers
51
following
723% complete
View this month »
2632
2633
2634
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
18th June 2025 4:42am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
balsam
Beverley
ace
Simply stunning…
June 18th, 2025
Barb
ace
Lovely composition and such true words!
June 18th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close