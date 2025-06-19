Sign up
Previous
Photo 2640
The Greatest Show on Earth
The sunrise that paints the sky with hues of fire, the rhythm of the seasons, the vastness of galaxies—all of this is part of God’s masterpiece.
19th June 2025
19th Jun 25
3
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3005
photos
330
followers
51
following
723% complete
View this month »
Views
7
Comments
3
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
sunrise
lake
ontario
balsam
Brian
ace
Breathtaking Peter. Kudo to you.👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼👏🏼
June 20th, 2025
Danette Thompson
ace
Totally agree!
June 20th, 2025
Ella
ace
Gorgeous! I love the perspective.
June 20th, 2025
