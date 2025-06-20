Sign up
Photo 2641
Royal Bank Skyscraper
The Royal Bank buildings were and still are unlike anything built in the city. Clad in dazzling gold-bronze glass, over 2,500 ounces of gold are built right into the towers' approximately 14,000 windows
20th June 2025
20th Jun 25
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3006
photos
329
followers
51
following
723% complete
4
365 - The 2nd Year
royal
,
bank
,
toronto
Corinne C
ace
Wonderful POV.
It's a lot of windows to wash!
June 21st, 2025
Ann H. LeFevre
ace
Great pov and color!
June 21st, 2025
Susan
You have an amazing eye. Love this photo
June 21st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Great pov
June 21st, 2025
Tina
ace
Very cool
June 21st, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Terrific leading lines
June 21st, 2025
It's a lot of windows to wash!