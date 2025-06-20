Previous
Royal Bank Skyscraper by pdulis
Photo 2641

Royal Bank Skyscraper

The Royal Bank buildings were and still are unlike anything built in the city. Clad in dazzling gold-bronze glass, over 2,500 ounces of gold are built right into the towers' approximately 14,000 windows
20th June 2025 20th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
723% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Corinne C ace
Wonderful POV.
It's a lot of windows to wash!
June 21st, 2025  
Ann H. LeFevre ace
Great pov and color!
June 21st, 2025  
Susan
You have an amazing eye. Love this photo
June 21st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Great pov
June 21st, 2025  
Tina ace
Very cool
June 21st, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Terrific leading lines
June 21st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact