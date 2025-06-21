Sign up
Previous
Photo 2642
Tuscany in Motion
Tuscany, a diverse region with its mix of spectacular cities, towns, and scenery, is a top vacation spot in Italy.
21st June 2025
21st Jun 25
2
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3007
photos
329
followers
51
following
723% complete
2635
2636
2637
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Privacy
Public
Tags
italy
,
tuscany
Zilli~
ace
Dramatic
June 22nd, 2025
Cathy
Lovely light and shadows across the landscape. I’ll probably never get to see it in person. But I’d like to!
June 22nd, 2025
