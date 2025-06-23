Previous
Young Female Cardinal by pdulis
Young Female Cardinal

These medium sized songbirds present a unique shape. The massive seed cracking beak is impossible to miss. They love the hulled sunflower seeds ;)
23rd June 2025 23rd Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
