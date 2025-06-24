Sign up
Photo 2645
China Rose
Fun with my Lensbaby soft focus lens
24th June 2025
24th Jun 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3010
photos
329
followers
51
following
724% complete
View this month »
2638
2639
2640
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
24th June 2025 6:19pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
rose
,
china
LManning (Laura)
ace
Quite dreamy.
June 25th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
So delicate
June 25th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice soft presentation
June 25th, 2025
