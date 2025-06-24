Previous
China Rose by pdulis
Photo 2645

China Rose

Fun with my Lensbaby soft focus lens
24th June 2025 24th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
LManning (Laura) ace
Quite dreamy.
June 25th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
So delicate
June 25th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice soft presentation
June 25th, 2025  
