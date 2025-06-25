Previous
Cosmos Wild Flowers by pdulis
Cosmos Wild Flowers

My wife uses these flowers to ward off bugs and insects ;)
25th June 2025 25th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
June 26th, 2025  
Julie Ryan ace
Beautiful flower
June 26th, 2025  
