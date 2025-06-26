Previous
Elora Bridge by pdulis
Elora Bridge

The footbridge from Mill Street West offers pretty nice views of the Grand River.
Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
I thought I recognized it, great capture!
June 27th, 2025  
Charming
June 27th, 2025  
Beautiful inviting bridge to take a serene walk.
June 27th, 2025  
