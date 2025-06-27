Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2648
Lakeside Gazebo
A summers days down on the Toronto Waterfront trail
27th June 2025
27th Jun 25
6
5
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3013
photos
329
followers
51
following
725% complete
View this month »
2641
2642
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
Photo Details
Views
17
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
gazebo
,
lake
,
ontario
,
waterfront
Harry J Benson
ace
The two people gives one the sense of perspective
June 28th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Love the subdued colours
June 28th, 2025
Sylvia
ace
Nice
June 28th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely
June 28th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Wonderful composition and natural framing
June 28th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
It looks like it must be a beautiful trail.
June 28th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close