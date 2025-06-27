Previous
Lakeside Gazebo by pdulis
Photo 2648

Lakeside Gazebo

A summers days down on the Toronto Waterfront trail
27th June 2025 27th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson
The two people gives one the sense of perspective
June 28th, 2025  
Zilli~
Love the subdued colours
June 28th, 2025  
Sylvia
Nice
June 28th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski
Lovely
June 28th, 2025  
gloria jones
Wonderful composition and natural framing
June 28th, 2025  
Shutterbug
It looks like it must be a beautiful trail.
June 28th, 2025  
