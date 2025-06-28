Previous
Gold Finch Baby by pdulis
Photo 2649

Gold Finch Baby

I think this cute little bird is a baby Gold Finch
28th June 2025 28th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
725% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Liz Milne ace
Adorable!
June 29th, 2025  
Canada Gem
So sweet
June 29th, 2025  
Rick ace
Nice.
June 29th, 2025  
Barb ace
Marvelous color, focus, dof!
June 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
So sweet.
June 29th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Superb
June 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Aw so sweet.
June 29th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact