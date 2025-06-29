Previous
Male Cardinal by pdulis
Photo 2650

Male Cardinal

This little guy had his eye on me as I as too close to his feeder ;)
29th June 2025 29th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Islandgirl
Great pose and capture!
June 30th, 2025  
