Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2650
Male Cardinal
This little guy had his eye on me as I as too close to his feeder ;)
29th June 2025
29th Jun 25
1
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3015
photos
329
followers
51
following
726% complete
View this month »
2643
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
28th June 2025 10:05pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
cardinal
Islandgirl
ace
Great pose and capture!
June 30th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close