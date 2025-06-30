Previous
Elora Village Ice Cream Store by pdulis
Photo 2651

Elora Village Ice Cream Store

Lazy summer days at the ice cream shop ...
30th June 2025 30th Jun 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
726% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Suzanne ace
Love this and the edit!
July 1st, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
nice edit on this one
July 1st, 2025  
Jane Pittenger ace
I love the name of the store
July 1st, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice monochrome street photo
July 1st, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Perfect treat for the summer. I like that you captured the people enjoying it.
July 1st, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
YES!
July 1st, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact