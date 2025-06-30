Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2651
Elora Village Ice Cream Store
Lazy summer days at the ice cream shop ...
30th June 2025
30th Jun 25
6
6
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3016
photos
329
followers
51
following
726% complete
View this month »
2644
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
6
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
14th June 2025 2:54pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
ice
,
cream
,
ontario
,
elora
Suzanne
ace
Love this and the edit!
July 1st, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
nice edit on this one
July 1st, 2025
Jane Pittenger
ace
I love the name of the store
July 1st, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice monochrome street photo
July 1st, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Perfect treat for the summer. I like that you captured the people enjoying it.
July 1st, 2025
Zilli~
ace
YES!
July 1st, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close