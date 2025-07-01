Sign up
Previous
Photo 2652
Frankie the Horse
My grand daughters horse
1st July 2025
1st Jul 25
3
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3017
photos
328
followers
51
following
726% complete
View this month »
2645
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
Photo Details
Views
9
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
horse
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lol
July 2nd, 2025
Corinne C
ace
A beautiful face and a nice hat to protect his ears from flies
July 2nd, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely crochet hat :)
July 2nd, 2025
