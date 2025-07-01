Previous
Frankie the Horse by pdulis
Frankie the Horse

My grand daughters horse
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Christine Sztukowski ace
Lol
July 2nd, 2025  
Corinne C ace
A beautiful face and a nice hat to protect his ears from flies
July 2nd, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Lovely crochet hat :)
July 2nd, 2025  
