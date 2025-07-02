Previous
Centre Island Canoeing by pdulis
Beautiful day for a bike ride on Toronto's Centre Island ... great photo opps around every corner
2nd July 2025 2nd Jul 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Canada Gem
I love this view! Great shot!
July 3rd, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Neat sheen on the water...great cityscape
July 3rd, 2025  
