Previous
Photo 2653
Centre Island Canoeing
Beautiful day for a bike ride on Toronto's Centre Island ... great photo opps around every corner
2nd July 2025
2nd Jul 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3018
photos
327
followers
51
following
726% complete
View this month »
2646
2647
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
Photo Details
Views
16
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
2nd July 2025 12:09pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
tower
,
island
,
centre
,
toronto
,
canoe
,
cn
Canada Gem
I love this view! Great shot!
July 3rd, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Neat sheen on the water...great cityscape
July 3rd, 2025
