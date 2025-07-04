Previous
Toronto Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2655

Toronto Sunrise

I love the morning and the sunrise over Lake Ontario
4th July 2025 4th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
A stunning capture
July 5th, 2025  
bkb in the city ace
Beautiful shot
July 5th, 2025  
Call me Joe ace
👏⭐️👏
July 5th, 2025  
Paul J ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
That sure is beautiful to wake up to. Nice way to start the day.
July 5th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding
July 5th, 2025  
