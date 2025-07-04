Sign up
Previous
Photo 2655
Toronto Sunrise
I love the morning and the sunrise over Lake Ontario
4th July 2025
4th Jul 25
6
5
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3020
photos
327
followers
51
following
727% complete
View this month »
2648
2649
2650
2651
2652
2653
2654
2655
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
6
Fav's
5
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
sunrise
,
lake
,
toronto
,
ontario
Corinne C
ace
A stunning capture
July 5th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful shot
July 5th, 2025
Call me Joe
ace
👏⭐️👏
July 5th, 2025
Paul J
ace
Beautiful
July 5th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
That sure is beautiful to wake up to. Nice way to start the day.
July 5th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding
July 5th, 2025
