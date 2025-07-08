Previous
Tiger Lily by pdulis
Photo 2659

Tiger Lily

The tiger lily is usually gifted to others as a symbol of friendship. It is, however, also used as a symbol of wealth, pride, and prosperity. Its deep orange color symbolizes passion and love.
8th July 2025 8th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
