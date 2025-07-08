Sign up
Photo 2659
Tiger Lily
The tiger lily is usually gifted to others as a symbol of friendship. It is, however, also used as a symbol of wealth, pride, and prosperity. Its deep orange color symbolizes passion and love.
8th July 2025
8th Jul 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3024
photos
327
followers
52
following
728% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
8th July 2025 5:43pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
tiger
,
lily
