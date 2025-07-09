Sign up
Photo 2660
Sunset Showers
And there was storm on top of storm coming in one after the other, dropping their load of precipitation on Toronto today
9th July 2025
9th Jul 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
sunset
rain
storm
showers
Rick
ace
Beautiful capture.
July 10th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Could be a book cover
July 10th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Makes for a neat abstract
July 10th, 2025
Barb
ace
Captivating!
July 10th, 2025
