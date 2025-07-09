Previous
Sunset Showers by pdulis
Photo 2660

Sunset Showers

And there was storm on top of storm coming in one after the other, dropping their load of precipitation on Toronto today
9th July 2025 9th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Beautiful capture.
July 10th, 2025  
Could be a book cover
July 10th, 2025  
Makes for a neat abstract
July 10th, 2025  
Captivating!
July 10th, 2025  
