Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Previous
Photo 2661
Purple Tiger Lily
Purple lilies symbolise royalty, elegance and spirituality. They also have a spiritual feel, which means they can represent a sense of wonder and respect for things beyond the everyday world.
10th July 2025
10th Jul 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3026
photos
326
followers
52
following
729% complete
View this month »
2654
2655
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
10th July 2025 5:45pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
purple
,
flower
,
tiger
,
lily
Zilli~
ace
Beautiful
July 11th, 2025
Barb
ace
I've never seen purple ones like this! Very beautiful!
July 11th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
yeah.....sgtriking color contrast
July 11th, 2025
