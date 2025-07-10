Previous
Purple Tiger Lily by pdulis
Photo 2661

Purple Tiger Lily

Purple lilies symbolise royalty, elegance and spirituality. They also have a spiritual feel, which means they can represent a sense of wonder and respect for things beyond the everyday world.
10th July 2025 10th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Zilli~ ace
Beautiful
July 11th, 2025  
Barb ace
I've never seen purple ones like this! Very beautiful!
July 11th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
yeah.....sgtriking color contrast
July 11th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact