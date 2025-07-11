Previous
Pollinizers by pdulis
Photo 2662

Pollinizers

“Pollinizers depicts two hands manually pollinating a fruit blossom. This symbolizes the role Royal Botanical Garden has as a steward of the land, serving as a metaphor for the organization’s environmental philosophies.
11th July 2025 11th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Harry J Benson ace
Amazing artistry
July 12th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact