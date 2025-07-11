Sign up
Photo 2662
Pollinizers
“Pollinizers depicts two hands manually pollinating a fruit blossom. This symbolizes the role Royal Botanical Garden has as a steward of the land, serving as a metaphor for the organization’s environmental philosophies.
11th July 2025
11th Jul 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
Canon EOS R6
6th July 2025 3:46pm
royal
,
garden
,
sculpture
,
botanical
Harry J Benson
ace
Amazing artistry
July 12th, 2025
