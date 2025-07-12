Sign up
Previous
Photo 2663
Lily Flowers
Lilies have held symbolic meanings for centuries. In ancient Egypt, they were revered as a symbol of purity and renewal.
12th July 2025
12th Jul 25
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3028
photos
326
followers
52
following
729% complete
View this month »
2656
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th July 2025 11:06am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flowers
,
lily
Zilli~
ace
So very perfect
July 13th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Lovely trio
July 13th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice combination
July 13th, 2025
Brian
ace
Awesome
July 13th, 2025
