Lily Flowers by pdulis
Lily Flowers

Lilies have held symbolic meanings for centuries. In ancient Egypt, they were revered as a symbol of purity and renewal.
12th July 2025 12th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Zilli~ ace
So very perfect
July 13th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski

Lovely trio
Lovely trio
July 13th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice combination
July 13th, 2025  
Brian ace
Awesome
July 13th, 2025  
