Previous
Photo 2664
Echinacea Flower
Historically, North American Plains Natives used the fresh roots and root juice to treat toothaches, sore throats, snakebites and blood poisoning. Today, many people take echinacea supplements to prevent the common cold and boost the immune system.
13th July 2025
13th Jul 25
6
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3029
photos
326
followers
52
following
729% complete
View this month »
2657
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
Photo Details
Views
13
Comments
6
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
12th July 2025 10:58am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
flower
,
echinacea
Canada Gem
Lovely shot!
July 14th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool.
July 14th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
I love the beautiful vibrant color.
July 14th, 2025
gloria jones
ace
Perfect shot
July 14th, 2025
Allison Williams
ace
It’s a beauty.
July 14th, 2025
Marj
ace
Interesting narrative. These flowers have a delicate beauty.
July 14th, 2025
