Previous
Echinacea Flower by pdulis
Photo 2664

Echinacea Flower

Historically, North American Plains Natives used the fresh roots and root juice to treat toothaches, sore throats, snakebites and blood poisoning. Today, many people take echinacea supplements to prevent the common cold and boost the immune system.
13th July 2025 13th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
729% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Canada Gem
Lovely shot!
July 14th, 2025  
Rick ace
Cool.
July 14th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
I love the beautiful vibrant color.
July 14th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Perfect shot
July 14th, 2025  
Allison Williams ace
It’s a beauty.
July 14th, 2025  
Marj ace
Interesting narrative. These flowers have a delicate beauty.
July 14th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact