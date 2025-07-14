Sign up
Previous
Photo 2665
Sunset Thistles
Monday morning's sunrise made for quite the view, with the sun going from beet-red to fiery orange to glowing pink at points.
14th July 2025
14th Jul 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3030
photos
326
followers
52
following
730% complete
View this month »
2658
2659
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
Photo Details
Views
3
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
thistles
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice angle and lighting
July 15th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Lovely
July 15th, 2025
