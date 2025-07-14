Previous
Sunset Thistles by pdulis
Sunset Thistles

Monday morning's sunrise made for quite the view, with the sun going from beet-red to fiery orange to glowing pink at points.
14th July 2025 14th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson
Nice angle and lighting
July 15th, 2025  
Zilli~
Lovely
July 15th, 2025  
