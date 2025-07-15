Sign up
Photo 2666
Ontario Sunrise
Ontario is a province that comes alive in the summer, offering endless opportunities for adventure, relaxation, and photo opps.
15th July 2025
15th Jul 25
4
4
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
reflections
,
sunrise
,
ontario
Frances Tackaberry
ace
FAV! Beautiful sunrise capture! Whereabouts in Ontario did you take this?
July 16th, 2025
Walks @ 7
ace
Just awwwwwww. Fav!
July 16th, 2025
Susan
So peaceful and relaxing. Can feel the stress melting away. Thank you for such a beautiful photo.
July 16th, 2025
Peter Dulis
ace
@frantackaberry
- this one is Balsam lake, Kawartha
July 16th, 2025
