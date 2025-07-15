Previous
Ontario Sunrise by pdulis
Photo 2666

Ontario Sunrise

Ontario is a province that comes alive in the summer, offering endless opportunities for adventure, relaxation, and photo opps.
15th July 2025 15th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
730% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Frances Tackaberry ace
FAV! Beautiful sunrise capture! Whereabouts in Ontario did you take this?
July 16th, 2025  
Walks @ 7 ace
Just awwwwwww. Fav!
July 16th, 2025  
Susan
So peaceful and relaxing. Can feel the stress melting away. Thank you for such a beautiful photo.
July 16th, 2025  
Peter Dulis ace
@frantackaberry - this one is Balsam lake, Kawartha
July 16th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact