Female Cardinal by pdulis
Female Cardinal

Cardinals will typically mate for life. Both the female and male will work together during mating season to build their nest together, which takes about 8-9 days.
16th July 2025 16th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Corinne C ace
Sweet capture
July 17th, 2025  
Harry J Benson ace
Nice capture
July 17th, 2025  
Barb ace
Beautiful capture!
July 17th, 2025  
Shutterbug ace
Terrific capture of the details.
July 17th, 2025  
