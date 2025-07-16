Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2667
Female Cardinal
Cardinals will typically mate for life. Both the female and male will work together during mating season to build their nest together, which takes about 8-9 days.
16th July 2025
16th Jul 25
4
4
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3032
photos
326
followers
52
following
730% complete
View this month »
2660
2661
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
Photo Details
Views
15
Comments
4
Fav's
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
female
,
cardinal
Corinne C
ace
Sweet capture
July 17th, 2025
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice capture
July 17th, 2025
Barb
ace
Beautiful capture!
July 17th, 2025
Shutterbug
ace
Terrific capture of the details.
July 17th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close