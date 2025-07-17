Sign up
Photo 2668
Pennies From Heaven
The phrase "pennies from heaven" refers to unexpected good fortune, often of a financial nature. It implies that this good luck or benefit has come unexpectedly, like a gift from above.
17th July 2025
17th Jul 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
reflection
town
pool
centre
mississauga
Barb
ace
Beautiful composition!
July 18th, 2025
