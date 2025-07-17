Previous
Pennies From Heaven by pdulis
Photo 2668

Pennies From Heaven

The phrase "pennies from heaven" refers to unexpected good fortune, often of a financial nature. It implies that this good luck or benefit has come unexpectedly, like a gift from above.
17th July 2025 17th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Barb ace
Beautiful composition!
July 18th, 2025  
