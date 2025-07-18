Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2669
Lake Cruising
So nice in summer
18th July 2025
18th Jul 25
2
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3034
photos
328
followers
52
following
731% complete
View this month »
2662
2663
2664
2665
2666
2667
2668
2669
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
2
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
26th April 2025 11:35pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
gloria jones
ace
So good in b&w
July 19th, 2025
Rick
ace
Cool.
July 19th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close