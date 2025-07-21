Previous
Candy Coloured Reflections by pdulis
Photo 2672

Candy Coloured Reflections

The water was glassy and calm, like candy-colored reflections in the afterglow of sunset

Ps- sorry I won”t be able to respond to all your beautiful photos while on holiday
21st July 2025 21st Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
732% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact