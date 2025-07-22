Previous
Jump for Joy by pdulis
Photo 2673

Jump for Joy

The possibilities for jumping for joy are as endless as the sky above us.

Ps- sorry I won”t be able to respond to all your beautiful photos while on holiday
22nd July 2025 22nd Jul 25

Peter Dulis

"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
That is beautiful with the children silhouetted against that beautiful sky.
July 23rd, 2025  
Awesome capture.
July 23rd, 2025  
Beautifully captured
July 23rd, 2025  
