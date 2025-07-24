Sign up
Previous
Photo 2675
Lazy farm days
Home home on the range
24th July 2025
24th Jul 25
5
3
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter" * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3040
photos
327
followers
52
following
732% complete
2668
2669
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
Views
13
Comments
5
Fav's
3
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
22nd July 2025 9:46am
Privacy
Public
Featured
on the
Trending
page
Tags
farm
gloria jones
ace
Love the leading line and rural scene
July 25th, 2025
Rick
ace
Great capture.
July 25th, 2025
bkb in the city
ace
Great rural scene
July 25th, 2025
Barb
ace
Love the curving lane leading to that dilapidated house!
July 25th, 2025
Marj
ace
Visually striking country image.
July 25th, 2025
