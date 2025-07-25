Previous
Innocence by pdulis
Innocence

The innocence of children is what makes them stand out as a shining example to the rest of the world.
Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Rick
Beautiful capture.
July 26th, 2025  
Barb
Lovely capture!
July 26th, 2025  
