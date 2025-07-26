Sign up
Previous
Photo 2677
Early morning fishing
Manitoulin Island is a fisherman's paradise with a wide variety of fresh-water fish including: lake trout, whitefish, bass, rainbow trout and salmon. We caught lits today :)
26th July 2025
26th Jul 25
9
6
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3042
photos
327
followers
52
following
733% complete
2670
2671
2672
2673
2674
2675
2676
2677
Views
7
Comments
9
Fav's
6
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
iPhone 13
Taken
26th July 2025 6:32am
Privacy
Public
Tags
sunrise
,
fishing
,
canoe
Chrissie
ace
Gorgeous scene, beautiful colours
July 26th, 2025
Beverley
ace
Very very beautiful, special times… family is everything…
July 26th, 2025
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Beautiful
July 26th, 2025
Pat Knowles
ace
Oh such a lovely feel to this.
July 26th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful
July 26th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Tranquil.
July 26th, 2025
Phil Howcroft
ace
this is beautiful
July 26th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Gorgeous
July 26th, 2025
Judith Johnson
ace
Stunning!
July 26th, 2025
