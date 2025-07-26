Previous
Early morning fishing by pdulis
Photo 2677

Early morning fishing

Manitoulin Island is a fisherman's paradise with a wide variety of fresh-water fish including: lake trout, whitefish, bass, rainbow trout and salmon. We caught lits today :)
26th July 2025 26th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
733% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Chrissie ace
Gorgeous scene, beautiful colours
July 26th, 2025  
Beverley ace
Very very beautiful, special times… family is everything…
July 26th, 2025  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Beautiful
July 26th, 2025  
Pat Knowles ace
Oh such a lovely feel to this.
July 26th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful
July 26th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Tranquil.
July 26th, 2025  
Phil Howcroft ace
this is beautiful
July 26th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Gorgeous
July 26th, 2025  
Judith Johnson ace
Stunning!
July 26th, 2025  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact