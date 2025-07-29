Previous
Early Morning Fishing by pdulis
Early Morning Fishing

A sunrise is Nature telling you that it's time to cherish another day on Earth. Enjoy life!
29th July 2025 29th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Photo Details

Jo ace
So beautiful
July 29th, 2025  
gloria jones ace
Wonderful light and reflections
July 29th, 2025  
Linda Godwin
Beautiful way to start the day.
July 29th, 2025  
Dorothy ace
I can tell you’re enjoying life!
July 29th, 2025  
Jo ace
Stunning sunrise
July 29th, 2025  
Babs ace
Beautiful
July 29th, 2025  
mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
July 29th, 2025  
Kerry McCarthy ace
The best time of the day! Very nice!
July 29th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Lovely early morning shot.
July 29th, 2025  
