Sunset Glow by pdulis
Sunset Glow

Golden hour is”my happy hour" when the sky is putting on a show!
30th July 2025 30th Jul 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Harry J Benson ace
Beautiful scene with great lighting
July 31st, 2025  
Canada Gem
Stunning!
July 31st, 2025  
Dorothy ace
Lovely shot.
July 31st, 2025  
