Previous
Photo 2682
Catching Frogs at Sunset
31st July 2025
31st Jul 25
2
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3047
photos
327
followers
52
following
734% complete
View this month »
2675
2676
2677
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
Views
10
2
2
365 - The 2nd Year
iPhone 13
31st July 2025 9:02pm
sunset
,
frogs
,
manutoulin
Harry J Benson
ace
Nice pov and use of natural lighting
August 1st, 2025
Beverley
ace
Gorgeous soft light & low pov… simply beautiful
August 1st, 2025
