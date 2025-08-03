Previous
Chasing Sunsets by pdulis
Chasing Sunsets

For the past 45 summers, I’ve had the privilege of photographing the breathtaking natural beauty of Manitoulin Island—it never fails to inspire awe.
3rd August 2025 3rd Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Call me Joe ace
⭐️👍
August 4th, 2025  
Corinne C ace
Superb
August 4th, 2025  
Shirley ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2025  
Barb ace
Gorgeous!
August 4th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
Oh yeah....keep chasin' 'em!
August 4th, 2025  
