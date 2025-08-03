Sign up
Previous
Photo 2685
Chasing Sunsets
For the past 45 summers, I’ve had the privilege of photographing the breathtaking natural beauty of Manitoulin Island—it never fails to inspire awe.
3rd August 2025
3rd Aug 25
5
2
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3050
photos
327
followers
52
following
735% complete
View this month »
2678
2679
2680
2681
2682
2683
2684
2685
Photo Details
Views
11
Comments
5
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
sunset
,
island
,
manitoulin
Call me Joe
ace
⭐️👍
August 4th, 2025
Corinne C
ace
Superb
August 4th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely
August 4th, 2025
Barb
ace
Gorgeous!
August 4th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
Oh yeah....keep chasin' 'em!
August 4th, 2025
