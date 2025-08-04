Sign up
Previous
Photo 2686
Life Guard Off Duty
The lonely lake lies still beneath the sunset sky, its glassy surface mirroring the silence that has settled around it. It remembers the joyful splashes and the warmth of summer days filled with summer fun.
4th August 2025
4th Aug 25
3
1
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Tags
sunset
,
lake
,
manitoulin
Brooke Lindsay
Lovely reflections you’ve captured!
August 5th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Wonderful capture and nice poetic narrative
August 5th, 2025
Glover Shearron, Jr.
ace
🤟🤟
August 5th, 2025
