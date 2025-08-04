Previous
Life Guard Off Duty by pdulis
Life Guard Off Duty

The lonely lake lies still beneath the sunset sky, its glassy surface mirroring the silence that has settled around it. It remembers the joyful splashes and the warmth of summer days filled with summer fun.
4th August 2025

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Brooke Lindsay
Lovely reflections you’ve captured!
August 5th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Wonderful capture and nice poetic narrative
August 5th, 2025  
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
🤟🤟
August 5th, 2025  
