Photo 2688
Ducks on Lake
As the sun slowly dips below the horizon, the sky becomes a canvas of warm oranges, soft pinks, and fading purples. Gentle ripples shimmer across the surface of the lake, reflecting the fading light like scattered gold when the ducks watch on.
6th August 2025
6th Aug 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3053
photos
326
followers
52
following
Views
8
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Tags
ducks
,
sunset
,
manitoulin
