Previous
Ducks on Lake by pdulis
Photo 2688

Ducks on Lake

As the sun slowly dips below the horizon, the sky becomes a canvas of warm oranges, soft pinks, and fading purples. Gentle ripples shimmer across the surface of the lake, reflecting the fading light like scattered gold when the ducks watch on.
6th August 2025 6th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
736% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact