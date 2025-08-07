Previous
Sunset Glow by pdulis
Sunset Glow

The magic of the Manitoulin Sunset never stops to impress me
Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Glover Shearron, Jr. ace
I knew this was yours before i verified the name...
August 8th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Awesome
August 8th, 2025  
