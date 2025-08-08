Previous
Sunset Fishing by pdulis
Sunset Fishing

The best time to go fishing is when you can get away.
8th August 2025 8th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
Susan Klassen ace
Beautiful capture!
August 9th, 2025  
