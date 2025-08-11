Sign up
Photo 2693
Bicycle, Bicycle, Bicycle
I want to ride my bicycle ...
11th August 2025
11th Aug 25
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3058
photos
325
followers
52
following
737% complete
View this month »
2686
2687
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
Photo Details
Views
14
Comments
4
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS 6D
Taken
11th May 2021 11:24am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bicycle
,
forest
Canada Gem
Like out of a fairytale...so pretty
August 12th, 2025
Brian
ace
BOB lovely. I hear Queen singing
August 12th, 2025
Shirley
ace
Lovely I’d want to too
August 12th, 2025
Dorothy
ace
Looks like a good place to ride, nice and shady.
August 12th, 2025
