Female Finch by pdulis
Photo 2695

Female Finch

The young female guarding her stash :)
The house finches are also superb singers: listen for their lilting, musical songs, often ending with a distinctive upslurred veeer!
13th August 2025 13th Aug 25

Peter Dulis

ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
vaidas ace
I wonder how you distinguish a female?
August 14th, 2025  
Zilli~ ace
Beautifully captured
August 14th, 2025  
Wylie ace
I wonder if they're a close relative of the canary, just a different color, as they look similar and sing well?
August 14th, 2025  
Susan Wakely ace
Sweet little finch.
August 14th, 2025  
