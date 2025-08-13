Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 2695
Female Finch
The young female guarding her stash :)
The house finches are also superb singers: listen for their lilting, musical songs, often ending with a distinctive upslurred veeer!
13th August 2025
13th Aug 25
4
2
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Peter Dulis
ace
@pdulis
"Sometimes we get to places just when God is ready to have somebody click the shutter” * I am a full-time Canadian photographer and visual storyteller...
3060
photos
324
followers
52
following
738% complete
View this month »
2688
2689
2690
2691
2692
2693
2694
2695
Photo Details
Views
12
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365 - The 2nd Year
Camera
Canon EOS R6
Taken
13th August 2025 11:21am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
bird
,
finch
vaidas
ace
I wonder how you distinguish a female?
August 14th, 2025
Zilli~
ace
Beautifully captured
August 14th, 2025
Wylie
ace
I wonder if they're a close relative of the canary, just a different color, as they look similar and sing well?
August 14th, 2025
Susan Wakely
ace
Sweet little finch.
August 14th, 2025
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Contact
close
365 Project
close